Muzaffarpur case: Court sentences Brajesh Thakur, 11 others to life imprisonment 

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha pronounced the sentence on Tuesday.

The CBI on February 4 sought life imprisonment till remainder of life for Thakur, saying rape is a crime of lust and power and leniency should not be shown to the convicts as the victims in the case were minors.

The court had on January 20 convicted Thakur of several offences including penetrative sexual assault under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and offences of rape and gang rape under the Indian Penal code.

The matter had come to light on May 26, 2018 after Tata Institute of Social Sciences submitted a report to the Bihar government highlighting the alleged sexual abuse of girls in the shelter home for the first time.

