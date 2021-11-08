Muthoot Finance jumps on reporting 8% rise in Q2 consolidated net profit

Muthoot Finance is currently trading at Rs. 1594.60, up by 64.50 points or 4.22% from its previous closing of Rs. 1530.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1542.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1613.00 and Rs. 1531.65 respectively. So far 33284 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1638.50 on 04-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1090.25 on 01-Feb-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1613.00 and Rs. 1458.25 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 63288.41 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 73.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.42% and 4.20% respectively.

Muthoot Finance has reported 11.14% rise in its net profit at Rs 994.01 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 894.38 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 9.63% at Rs 2833.33 crore for Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 2584.47 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported 7.74% rise in its net profit of Rs 1002.87 crore for the quarter under review as against net profit of Rs 930.80 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 8.52% at Rs 3064.81 crore for Q2FY22 as compared to Rs 2824.19 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

