Muslim women’s rights day

To mark this momentous occasion, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will address Muslim women through virtual conference.

On the first anniversary of the triple talaq bill’s passage in Parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar hailed its impact on the lives of Muslim Women. The I&B Minister in a tweet said “One year ago on 30th July, 2019, Narendra Modi government abolished TripleTalaq. It has contributed to women empowerment and given them the dignity they deserve in our society. Now, #TripleTalaq Cases have dropped by 82 per cent since the law was enacted.”

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men. Any violation of the law is punishable by jail term of up to three years.

The Narendra Modi government made the law against triple talaq following the Supreme Court’s judgement of 2017 that declared as unconstitutional the instantaneous practice, followed by Muslim men, of divorcing a wife by uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice.

