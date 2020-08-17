Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away

He was 90 years of age and was living in New Jersey state of US.

Born in Haryana, Jasraj was a recipient of various prestigious awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

His musical career has spanned more than 80 years and led to numerous major awards.

His performances of classical and semi-classical vocals have become albums and film soundtracks. Jasraj has taught music in India, Canada and the US.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed grief over death of Pandit Jasraj. The President said via tweet:

“Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs.”

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu expressed sadness over death of the legend Indian classical vocalist. In a tweet, the Vice President said:

“Saddened to learn about demise of Pandit Jasraj,the master Indian classical vocalist.Over his eight decades-long career,he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music.Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members & friends.May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the demise of Pandit Jasraj. In a tweet Prime Minister said:

“The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”