Music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passes away from Covid-19

The 42 year old music composer was also suffering from kidney ailments and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago.

He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai’s Chembur after his condition deteriorated.

Wajid Khan, of the famous Sajid-Wajid music composer duo, composed most of the songs of actor Salman Khan’s movies.

His colleagues from the film industry expressed grief over his death.