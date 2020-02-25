Mumbai’s twin-sisters bag four medals in swimming at KIUG

On the opening day of the swimming events at the KIUG yesterday, the twin sisters ended up on the podium in the 200m breaststroke, Jyoti winning a gold and Aarti a bronze, the duo also helped the University of Mumbai to clinch a bronze in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Meanwhile, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar ended the fourth day of the Games on top with 11 medals, including six gold. Panjab University, Chandigarh gave a tough competition by winning 16 medals with 5 gold. Jain University, Karnataka is in the third spot with 7 medals including 4 gold.