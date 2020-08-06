Mumbai receives highest rainfall of the season

With the IMD issuing a warning of extreme rainfall over the next 24 hours for Konkan and Central Maharashtra region, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to stay indoors and venture out only for essential work. Taking stock of the situation, the Chief Minister asked the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai to coordinate with the police and railway authorities, health machinery and the National Disaster Response Force to ensure that citizens do not face any hardship. Widespread rains coupled with gusty winds across Maharashtra and Mumbai in particular threw life out of gear on Wednesday.

Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours yesterday, besides the highest-ever wind speed. According to the IMD, 330 mm rainfall was recorded at Colaba observatory whereas 146 mm rainfall was recorded in Santacruz. Heavy rains damaged three cranes at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Container Terminal.

JNPT spokesperson said that exact damage due to adverse weather and gusty winds is still being ascertained. However, no injuries have been reported. The heavy rains that have been lashing Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas have caused extensive damage to the DY Patil Stadium in Nerul.

Twenty two passengers who were stranded at masjid railway station on the Central line have been rescued by the NDRF. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of heavy rains and has assured all possible help from the Centre.