Mumbai receives heavy rainfall in last 24 hours

A deluge hit Mumbai leaving roads water logged and slowing down life in the maximum city to a crawl. Public transport services were hit and normal life affected in the financial capital due to heavy downpour and waterlogging. Road traffic was also badly hit. Kurla, Sion, Dadar, Matunga, King’s circle, Andheri Sub-way were some of the areas that resembled mini-ponds.

The Met department said that Mumbai received one of the heaviest showers of this monsoon season, in the last 24 hours and more rainfall is predicted. The Bombay High Court on Wednesday suspended its hearings scheduled for the day, including all virtual hearings, in view of the heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs. BMC urged Mumbaikars to not venture out unless necessary. It also advised offices except essential services to remain shut for the day. According to BMC, all pumping stations are working in full capacity to pump out water from the waterlogged areas. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal reviewed several areas in the city. He also visited Bandra Kalanagar Pumping station.

Mumbai and subburban locals were badly hit. Central Railway’s Suburban services were suspended since 5 am. All suburban local services between Virar and Churchgate have been restored. Local trains were running between Churchgate & Dahanu Road on fast corridor, while on slow corridor, special suburban services were running between Bandra and Virar. There have been several route diversions of BEST buses as well. Though air operations in and out of Mumbai were normal. According to the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, five teams of the National Disaster Response Force are on standby in view of heavy rains that have lashed Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts and caused water-logging in many areas.