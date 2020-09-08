Mumbai Police to probe Kangana Ranaut’s alleged drug links 

The investigation will be carried out based on an interview of Adhyayan Suman.

Meanwhile, Kangana says she is willing to appear for a drug test and have her call records examined.

She added that if any links are found between her and the drug nexus, she will leave Mumbai forever.

Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai has been sealed.

BMC sticks ‘illegal construction’ notice outside her office.

The actress received a “stop work notice” for “illegal construction” from BMC.

CRPF, IB, police officials arrive at Kangana’s Manali

CRPF Deputy Commandant, Intelligence Bureau and Himachal Police officials arrive at Kangana Ranaut’s Manali home to chalk out plans of the actress’ security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9.

A police team also deployed outside Kangana’s home after the Centre approved Y security for her.

