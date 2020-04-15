Mumbai Police arrests person allegedly responsible for instigating migrant workers for agitation, protest

The person identified as Vinay Dube was allegedly responsible for instigation of the protest which involved around one thousand migrant workers at Bandra Station and elsewhere demanding to be permitted to move to their native places in UP and other states.



The protest which breached the law forbidding public gathering in the wake of city reeling under Corona virus epidemic posed a big threat of further spreading of the disease. Dube was detained in Airoli in Navi Mumbai last night for threatening to stage huge protest by migrant workers at Kurla on 18th of April. He was later handed to Mumbai Police who took him to Bandra Police Station and registered multiple cases under Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act.



Police said, he will be produced before the court today. Dubey allegedly started a campaign ‘Chalo Ghar Ki Aur’ for the north Indian migrant workers and has urged support for the cause through his Facebook account. He also tweeted threatening a nation wide agitation if the government fails to facilitate going back of migrant workers to their homes in native places by 18th of this month.



In another development, an FIR has been lodged against a correspondent of a news channel for allegedly flashing incorrect news about trains resuming services. Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed through a newspaper advertisment to the people of his state living in Maharashtra and other states to stay where they are during the lockdown period to avoid spread of virus.



He said, every state has appointed a Senior Administrative as well as Senior Police official as UP’s nodal officer. He said, the people of UP can contact them for any help and assistance through phone. For Maharashtra, the Administrative Nodal Officer is Nitin Gokarn and he can be contacted on mobile no. 7007304242 and land line no. 0522-2234654 and Police Nodal Officer S B Shiradkar on mobile no. 9454400177 and land line 0522- 2205948 and 2205165.



