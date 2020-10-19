Mumbai metro to resume operation today | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Recently, the Maharashtra government gave nod to start metro services in the state looking at the reducing numbers of Covid 19 patients.

Mumbai metro will start its service from Monday (19th October) with set guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Mumbai metro has issued a list of guidelines in order to to maximise commuters safety. Metro is following the ‘No Mask, No Travel Policy’ and will also conduct thermal screenings at entry point of the stations.

In normal scenario, nearly at a time 1000 to 1200 commuters travel in a metro but due to pandemic and social distancing norms only few hundreds of people will be allowed to board metro.

Passengers need to use Smart cards, QR tickets and mobile tickets for contactless travel.

People have been requested to install the Aarogya Setu app for personal safety.

The trains will run on the entire route of the Ghatkopar-Versova line from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm.

