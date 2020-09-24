Mumbai gets some respite from heavy rainfall

Suburban services of the Western and the Central Railways in Mumbai resumed its services in the evening. Chief public relations officer, Western Railway Sumit Thakur, said its suburban special services were fully restored between Churchgate and Bandra around 5pm.



Chief public relations officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar, said suburban services between Dadar-Thane were resumed after water on the tracks in Dadar-Kurla section receded around 6 pm. Presently, the Central and Western Railways are operating over 850 special suburban services only for essential services employees in view of the coronavirus threat.



The local BEST bus services have also started to function normally on Thusrday after being badly affected by Wednesday’s rain. In all, BEST operated 2,375 buses on Wednesday out of which thirty were struck on waterlogged streets.

Meanwhile the water logging in various areas has also subsided.