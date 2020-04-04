Mumbai court rejects Yes Bank’s founder Rana Kapoor’s interim bail plea

A Mumbai court on Friday rejected Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s interim bail plea. Kapoor sought bail on the ground that his prevailing medical condition puts him at the risk of contracting Coronavirus infection in jail.

He claimed to be suffering from chronic immunodeficiency syndrome, which causes recurrent lung, sinus and skin infections besides hypertension, anxiety and depression since the last 18 months.

Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.