Multiple rallies to be held across country today in support of CAA

With an aim to bring people of Assam of together, a peace and progress rally is being organised by BJP.

Rally is being held at Jagiroad which is around 60 km from Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister SarbanandSonowal is likely to address the peace rally.

Besides, BJP has also called for a mega rally in Mumbai today. BJP will also take out procession in support of CAA in Puducherry.

In another event, Union Railway Minister PiyushGoyal will address a press conference in Goa.

A press conference by HRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal will also take place in Madhya Pradesh in support of CAA.

A programme to spread awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act will also be organised in Vijaywada. Union Minister Suresh Prabhu will address the awareness programme.

These rallies are part of initiative taken by the BJP to inform the masses about CAA.

This include contacting more than three crore families during a period of 10 days, during which over 1,000 big and small rallies are being organised and over 250 press conferences are being held across the country.

