Multiple locally transmitted COVID-19 cases detected in three Chinese cities

With the winters set in, widescale measures are being enacted in Tianjin, Shanghai and Manzhouli, even though the number of new cases remains low compared to the United States and other countries that are seeing new waves of infections.

Officials and Experts have warned that the chance of the virus spreading will be greater in cold weather.

Recent flareups have shown that there is still a risk of the virus returning, despite being largely controlled within China.

The National Health Commission informed that the death toll stands at 4,746 and the total number of cases reached 92,755 in mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

As per media reports, Shanghai, Tianjin and Manzhouli in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region seek to soon contain their respective Covid-19 outbreaks with measures such as quarantine in the neighborhoods where cases were found, interrupting public services and closing schools.

Report by:Anshuman Mishra, Beijing, China