Mughal Gardens to be opened for public from today

The gardens will be closed for visitors on Mondays on account of maintenance. In addition to the direct walk-in entry, visitors can also avail the online booking facility. Entry and exit for all online and walk-in visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate. Our correspondent reports that the main attraction this year, besides Tulips and Exotic flowers, are bulbous flowerings.

Around 10,000 Tulips specially cultivated in Mughal Gardens are expected to bloom in phases during this month. They are in vivid colours of red, white, orange and yellow mixed with red and pink. Flower Carpets in magnificent designs will also be on display in the Central Lawns revealing the skill and craft of the gardeners of Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The dominant colour scheme of this year’s ornamental flowers is white, yellow, red and orange. A small beautified cactus corner with interesting varieties of cactus and succulents has been landscaped. Air purifying plants have been showcased in Garden. An Exhibition Stall will showcase organic fresh vegetables and fruits grown in the President’s Estate Organic Farm.

Every year, thousands of people flock to the Mughal Gardens to witness the blooming beauties and this year too, the Udyanotsav will be a treat for the eyes.