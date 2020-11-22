MSP Operations during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21

In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh Odisha and Maharashtrra with purchase of over 295.23 LMTs of paddy upto 20.11.2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 250.55 LMT showing an increase of 17.83 % over last year. Out of the total purchase of 295.23 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 201.36 LMT which is 68.20 % of total procurement.

About 25.83 Lac farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 55740.88 crore.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 45.10 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS). Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto 20.11.2020, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 67040.30 MT of Moong, Urad, Groundnut Pods and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.362.39 Crores benefitting 38880 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan as against the last year corresponding purchase of 57285.78 MT which is an increase of 17.02% for pulses and oilseeds.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto 20.11.2020 as against the last year corresponding purchase of 293.34 MT of copra. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds.

Procurement operations of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP are going on smoothly in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. Till 20.11.2020 a quantity of 2022869 cotton bales valuing Rs. 6190.96 Crore has been procured benefitting 402576 farmers.