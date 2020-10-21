MSP operation during Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes, as was done in previous seasons.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is progressing at a fast pace in the procuring States/UTs ofPunjab, Haryana, UP, TN, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, J&K and Kerala with purchase of over 98.19 Lac MT of paddy upto 19.10.2020 from 8.54 lac farmers valuing Rs 18539.86 crore at MSP rate of Rs 18880 per MT. Paddy Procurement during corresponding period of KMS 2019-20 was 80.20 LMT.Therefore procurement in current season exceeds by 22.43% than the previous season.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 42.46 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme(PSS). Further, sanction for procurement of 1.23 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto 19.10.2020, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured 806.11 MT of Moong and Urad having MSP value of Rs. 5.80 Crores benefitting 779 farmers in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Haryana. Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs. 52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In respect of Copra and Urad, rates are ruling above MSP in most of the major producing States. The respective State/UTs Governments are making necessary arrangements for commencement of procurement from the date as decided by the respective States based on the arrivals in respect of Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds.

Cotton procurement operations under MSP are going on smoothly in Northern States viz. Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan. Till 19.10.2020, a quantity of 200512 cotton bales valuing Rs.56590.51 lakh has been procured from 40196 farmers.