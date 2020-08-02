MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari approves unique employment generation program proposed by KVIC

The program named as Khadi Agarbatti Atma Nirbhar Mission aims at creating employment for unemployed and migrant workers in different parts of the country.

The pilot project will be launched soon and upon full-fledged implementation of the project, thousands of jobs will be created in the Agarbatti industry.

Under the scheme, KVIC will provide Automatic Agarbatti making machines and powder mixing machines to the artisans through the successful private Agarbatti manufacturers who will sign the agreement as business partners.

KVIC has decided to procure only locally made machines by Indian manufacturers which also aims at encouraging local production. KVIC will provide a 25 per cent subsidy on the cost of the machines and will recover the remaining 75 per cent of the cost from the artisans in easy installments every month.