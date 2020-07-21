MP Governor Lalji Tandon’s mortal remains consigned to flames

The last rites of the veteran leader were performed with full state honours.

Defence Minister and MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of state Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, were among the many who bid adieu to Lalji Tandon.

Tandon had breathed his last Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 85. Earlier, thousands of BJP workers and well-wishers had turned up at his residence to pay their tributes to the leader. Uttar Pradesh Government has announced three-day state mourning.

From a ward Counselor in sixties to the member of parliament in 2009 and to the post of governor of Bihar and then Madhya Pradesh, the Political career of Lalji Tandon spanned more than half a century.

He was close associate of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from his early days and finally inherited the political legacy of Atalji by fighting election from His constituency Lucknow in 2009.