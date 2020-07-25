MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests coronavirus positive

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He is likely to get admitted in the capital city Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh CM disclosed the news on Twitter. CM visited Lucknow to attend the funeral of Governor Lalji Tandon earlier this week.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouahn said: “I was showing symptoms of COVID-19. I went through the tests and the results have proven to be positive. I urge all those who came in contact with me in recent days to get themselves tested. All those close to me should go into quarantine.”