MP Anganwadi workers, Assistants to get benefit of CM COVID-19 Yoddha Kalyan Yojana

Under this initiative, they will also get a special health insurance cover of Rs 50 lakhs. It is noteworthy that special insurance scheme has been launched by the Central Government for health workers who are fighting against COVID-19 epidemic.

Principal Secretary of Women and Child Development department Anupam Rajan has informed that Anganwadi workers are taking risks by conducting door-to-door survey in every district. Besides, they are also visiting from house to house for providing nutritional food to the children. In such a situation, they have contact with many people, which pose a risk of corona infection. Therefore, they should be given the benefit of this insurance scheme.

State Government has already asked the Collector of all the districts to declare the Anganwadi workers and assistants eligible under the Chief Minister COVID-19 Yoddha Kalyan Yojana because of their exposure and active role in fight against corona virus.

Meanwhile, the state government has given one year exemption to the private schools for renewal of accreditation due to COVID-19 infection. Now the recognition of such schools will be valid till 31 March 2021.

For all such schools, the prescribed fee for renewal has also been postponed till the next session.