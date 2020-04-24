MoS(PP) Dr. Jitendra Singh reviews reparedness of J & K in combating COVID-19 through Video Conferencing

The Review was held through Video Conference with Senior J&K UT officers, Heads of Govt Medical Institutions and Colleges

.The MOS Complimented the Medical Fraternity of the UT, especially the Junior Resident Doctors and Medical officers who directly deal with patients for effectively fighting the Coronavirus.

He said India has emerged as one of the frontline nations of the world to combat COVID 19. He said that J&K has emerged as Good as Kerala state in fighting the pandemic.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also re emphasised the use of AROGYA SETU App in combatting the COVID 19. Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the Govt was very concerned for the safety of the Medical and Healthcare workers and for this Reason the Ordinance for protection of Health care workers has been implemented.

On the UTs request for augmenting the availability of standardized PPE kits and other equipments, the Minister said that the UT will be getting regular supply of PPE and testing kits for the corona virus.Making a presentation on the preparedness of the UT, the Financial Commissioner, Deptt of Health shri Atal Dulloo informed that till date there have been a total of 434 positive cases in the UT. Out of this 57 are from Jammu and 377 from Kashmir.

The Hon’ble Minister was informed that J&K is second only to Delhi in the whole country in testing of Case per million of population. The J&K is testing 818 persons per million population.

About 80 zones in Kashmir and 15 in Jammu have been declared as containment zones. Shri Dulloo said that dedicated hospitals have set up in the UT, to deal with all category of cases.

The UT has also re-employed 126 retired Doctore and De- contamination tunnels are being set up in hospitals and walk in sample collection booths have been set up.

All frontier personnel have been provided with masks and safety kits.

The Hon’ble Minister was informed that Meetings have been held with religious leaders and videos are also being circulated asking people to cooperate and pray from homes. AYUSH Drugs and medicines are being distributed to all frontline staff and people to boost their immunity.