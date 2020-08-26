MoS for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh felicitates All India Toppers of CSE 2019

During the interaction with the toppers, Dr Singh said, these young officers who have 30 to 35 years of service to render, will have the fortune of being contributors in the making of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India.

Dr Singh also recalled some of the path breaking reforms brought in for the young probationers and IAS officers during the last six years. He said, they include the introduction of a three month stint of mentorship at the Central government before giving over to the concerned State or Union Territory to join the allotted cadre.

Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Dr C. Chandramouli advised them that they should remember that they have decided to opt for civil service as a career option as this service provides innumerable opportunities for working in the diverse fields.

All the 20 toppers joined the felicitation programme through online video conference.