MoRTH notifies amendments in Central Motor Vehicle Rules

The Ministry said, use of IT services and electronic monitoring will result in better enforcement of Traffic Rules in the country and will lead to removing harassment of drivers and would facilitate the citizen. The amendment inter-alia provides for the definition for Challan, Portal ed as requirement for providing the services through IT and further the enforcement of electronic monitoring and enforcement.

It said, details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority shall be recorded chronologically in the portal and such record shall be reflected on a regular basis on the portal has been provided for. Thus, the record shall be maintained electronically and further the driver behaviour would be monitored.

The Ministry said, provisions have been made for the procedure for Production and Obtaining Certificates in physical as well as electronic form, the validity, issuance of such documents and further the date and time stamping of inspection and identity of the Officer to be recorded. It has been provided that if the details of the documents are found validated through the electronic means by the enforcement officer then physical forms of such documents will not be demanded for inspection, including in cases where there is an offence made out necessitating seizure of any such documents.