MoRTH moves ahead with Orientation and Training Programme of iRAD App

The 2-days Orientation and Training programme on iRAD App was conducted by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on 7th & 8th September 2020 for the selected districts of Karnataka, and on 10th & 11th September 2020 for some districts of Uttar Pradesh. Based on the feedback and other suggestions received, the App will be customised for the State.

The basic iRAD app has been developed and will be customized/integrated as per the requirements of concerned States/UTs. Mobile app of iRAD is available for Android platform, and for other platforms like iOS will be available shortly.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is in the process of implementing ‘Integrated Road Accident Database Project (iRAD)’ which will be applicable across the country. In the first instance, it has been decided to implement the proposal in six States, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The development and implementation of iRAD has been entrusted to lIT Madras and National Informatics Centre Services Inc. The App when developed and functional, will enable the stakeholders such as the Police, Transport, Health, etc to use their mobile phones to collect accident data on the spot.

This project is proposed on IT based system for capturing the spot accident data using mobile app configured for this purpose. This data can then be utilized for various purposes like finding the causes of the accidents and remedial measures to improve the road infrastructure, to record the accidents data for the use of police, health services and other concerned departments.