MoRTH minister Nitin Gadkari starts ZojiLa Tunnel work with ceremonial blast | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Ladakh Àutomous Hill Development Council Kargil CEC Feroz Ahmed Khan sees it as the first step towards the tunnel as a ray of hope for an overall development of Ladakh region.

While thanking the Union Government for revisiting the 15 year old project and taking it to a logical conclusion, Kargil Hill Council Chief Executive Councillor Feroz Ahmed Khan hoped that the tunnel would play a key role in socio economic development of the region.



The tunnel is strategically important for all weather movement of troops on National Highway No. 1 as and when required.



Feroz Ahmed Khan also hoped that reviewing the entire tunnel project and reducing the cost from Rs. 9,000 crore to just over Rs. 4,000 crore is also giving confidence to the public about it’s timely completion.



A double road in a single tube has reduced the cost and time of the project.



The ZojiLa is a comparatively shorter route than the existing ones to Amarnath holy cave. If the air connectivity to Kàrgil and road connectivity through ZojiLa tunnel are fulfilled, the Kàrgil will be a new alternative, safe and shorter route to the holy cave.



The ceremonial blast for 14.15 KM tunnel works at ZojiLa raises hopes of Ladakh region.