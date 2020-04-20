MoRTH launches dashboard on its website to provide ‘dhabas and repair shops’ details

The list can be accessed at www.morth.nic.in.

This is intended to facilitate the truck / cargo drivers and cleaners in their movement while traveling between different places of the country for delivering required goods.

National Highway Authority of India’s centralized call number 1033 has also been activated to answer calls and provide information about the dhabaas and repair shops along National Highways.

The Ministry said, people have to follow all necessary precautions and healthcare protocols of social distancing at these spots and use masks.