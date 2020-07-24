MoRTH invites public suggestions on inclusion of H-CNG as automotive fuel

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified draft notification seeking comments and suggestions from the public and all stakeholders for amendment to Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1979 through GSR 461(E) dated 22nd July 2020 for inclusion of Hydrogen enrichedCNG as an automotive fuel.

This is another step by the Ministry for promotion of Green fuels for automobiles in the Country.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: [email protected])within thirty days from the date of notification.