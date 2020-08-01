MoRTH invites public suggestions on enforcing BIS certification for two-wheeler helmets

This will enable to have only BIS certified helmets for two wheelers to be manufactured and sold in India.

It will also improve the quality of two wheeler helmets and would improve road safety scenario, and further would be helpful in reducing fatal injuries involving two wheelers.

The suggestions or comments in this respect can be sent to the Joint Secretary (MVL), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhavan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 (email: [email protected]) within thirty days from the date of notification.