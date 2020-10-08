MoRTH enhances allocation of funds for SARDP-NE related works

Under the revised allocation, almost double the amount originally allocated has been allowed. Against the earlier Rs 390 crore expenditure envisaged to be incurred from National Investment Fund during 2020-21, a sum of Rs 760 crore has been set aside for the same period. Of this, Rs 300 crore is specifically marked for Arunachal Pradesh package.

Additionally, the allocations to National Highways in NE Region under 10% mandatory Pool Fund has been on an upward route in the last five years.

A sum of Rs 4,520 crore was allocated for the year 2016-17, Rs 5,265 crore for the year 2017-18, Rs 6,210 crore for the year 2018-19, Rs 6,070 crore was allocated for the year 2019-20, and Rs 6,780 crore has been allocated for the year 2020-21 under the said Fund.

Government of India has undertaken massive road development programme under SARDP-NE Scheme in NE Region. Under SARDP-NE (Phase –A and Arunachal Pradesh), 6418 km (5998 km actual design length) has already been identified for development at an estimated investment of about Rs. 30,450 crore, out of which 3356 km has been completed and 1961 km is under construction.