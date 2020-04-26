Mortality rate of COVID patients in India is 3.1%, compared to 7% at global level: Dr Harsh Vardhan

He said, 5913 people have been cured till date resulting in recovery rate of around 22 per cent, which is also better than most of the countries.

“The doubling rate of the country has been showing regular improvement and stands at 10.5 days when seen over a period of 3 days, 9.3 days over a period of 7 days and 8.1 days over a period of 14 days. These indicators may be taken as positive effects of the Lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategies.”, he said.

Continuing his update about the COVID situation in the country, he said, “As on date, 283 districts have not reported any COVID cases till date, 64 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 7 days, 48 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 14 days, 33 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 21 days and 18 districts have not reported a fresh case since the last 28 days.”

On the status of availability of medical equipment and facilities in the country, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “We have already made available sufficient quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at the State level and now we have around 106 manufacturing units which are capable of making them in India itself.

The Minister on Sunday visited AIIMS trauma centre and took stock of their preparedness to overcome COVID-19. Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of AIIMS is functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital consisting of 250 bed isolation wards.

He interacted with few COVID-19 affected patients and enquired about their well being. He also sought their feedback about the facilities available in AIIMS, so that necessary improvements can be made.

