Mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan flown to Patna; cremation to take place tomorrow

In its resolution, the Cabinet said, in his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, a distinguished Parliamentarian and an able administrator. Born on 5th July 1946 at Shaharbanni in Khagaria district of Bihar, Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the most popular leaders from the state and enjoyed a strong mass support. He was elected to Bihar Legislative Assembly in 1969 as a member of Samyukta Socialist Party.

Thereafter, he was elected as a member of the 6th Lok Sabha from Hajipur constituency in 1977 by a record margin. Describing the LJP founder as the voice of the oppressed, the resolution said, he always championed the cause of marginalized sections of the society. The Cabinet also extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the government and the entire nation. The Cabinet approved a state funeral to be accorded to the departed leader. Earlier, the mortal remains of the LJP leader was brought to his residence in the National Capital. The remains are being flown to Patna and will be kept at LJP’s office over there.



The cremation will take place in Patna tomorrow. A state funeral will also be accorded to him. The Home Ministry has announced that the National Flag will fly at half-mast in Delhi and capitals of all States and Union Territories today as a mark of respect to the departed leader.