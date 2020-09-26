Mortal remains of legendary singer S P Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full state honours

The burial took place in his farmhouse at Thamaraypakkam in Tiruvallur district, some 45 kilometers off Chennai this afternoon. His son SPB Charan, performed the rituals. Thousands of people bid him farewell, choked with emotion. Several leaders and film personalities paid him their last respects.

The police had a tough time in regulating the unceasing crowds of people who gathered there to have a last glimpse of the veteran singer. Later, when the van carrying the casket moved to the farmhouse, thousands more lined up along the road and showered flower petals. At the farmhouse in Thamaraipakkam, the public were regulated to control the crowds. His son SPB Charan led the last rites.

After the purohits performed the rituals, the ceremonial police paid the 72-gun salute and the mortal remains of the legendary singer were buried. More than three generations of people grew up by listening to the songs in the sweet and magical voice of the great legend that was SPB. Millions identify the milestones in their personal lives with his songs. The ocean of music has stopped its waves. However, the musical waves he has created will reverberate in the ears of millions of people, for hundreds of years to come.

In Puducherry, floral tributes were paid to renowned playback singer S. P. Balasubramanian who died in Chennai on Friday.

At a function organized by the ‘Puducherry Kalai Ilakkiya Perumandram at Tamil Sangam, several Tamil scholars, musicians and functionaries of the Perumandram participated and paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of SPB.

Musicians also paid tributes to the departed soul by singing his songs at the AFT grounds, keeping a decorated portrait of SPB.