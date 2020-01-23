Mortal remains of 8 Indian nationals died in Nepal being repatriated to India

The mortal remains of Praveen Krishnan Nair, his wife Saranya Sasi and their three children will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram, while mortal remains of Ranjith Kumar Adatholath Punathil, his wife Indu Lakshmi Peethambaran Ragalatha and their son will be taken to Kozhikode.

They were part of 15 Indian nationals from Kerala who had checked into a resort in Daman, a popular tourist place in Nepal on Monday night. Though they had booked four rooms but eight of them stayed in one room and turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm. All of them were found unconscious on Tuesday morning. They were airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment where doctors declared them dead. The postmortem of all deceased was conducted at TU Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu yesterday.



Nepal’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has expressed condolences on the demise of Indian tourists. In a tweet, Mr. Gyawali said he is deeply shocked to learn about the death of eight Indian nationals. He offered heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India and to the bereaved families.



Meanwhile, Department of Tourism has formed a five-member committee to investigate whether there was any lapse in the safety of tourists by resort and whether resort was following standards set by the government. The department has asked the committee to submit its report within 15 days.