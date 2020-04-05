The App, called ‘AarogyaSetu’ joins Digital India for the health and well-being of every Indian. The App will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the Coronavirus infection.
It will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.
More than one crore download ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile App
The App, called ‘AarogyaSetu’ joins Digital India for the health and well-being of every Indian. The App will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the Coronavirus infection.