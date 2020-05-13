More than 8,500 Indians flown back in 6 days under Vande Bharat Mission

Government started Vande Bharat Mission, one of the largest initiatives to repatriate nationals back to India, on 7th May of this month. Under the mission, Ministry of Civil Aviation is coordinating with Ministry of External Affairs and State Governments for bringing Indians back to their homeland.



Air India along with its subsidiary Air India Express are operating a total of 64 flights to 12 countries including USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE and Malaysia to repatriate 14 thousand 800 Indians back in the first phase. This massive air evacuation mission strictly adheres to the safety and hygiene protocols laid down by the Government. All concerned agencies are taking steps to prioritize the safety of passengers, crew member and ground handling staff. Extensive and meticulous safety arrangements have been made in accordance to government guidelines.

Please share this news







