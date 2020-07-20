More than 7 lakhs persons have recovered from COVID-19

It has dropped to 2.46% today. India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rates in the world. Effective clinical management of the moderate and severe cases through a well executed Standard of Care protocol has ensured high rate of recovery among the COVID patients. The Centre is handholding and supporting the State/UT governments in collectively combating COVID-19.

One such initiative is e-ICU program of AIIMS, New Delhi. Aimed at reducing mortality, AIIMS has mentored and supported 43 big hospitals in 11 States through shared experiences and technical advice from domain experts in clinical management of ICU patients. This has substantially boosted their capacity in treatment of critical care patients.

More than 7 lakh persons have been cured of COVID-19 and discharged till now. This has further expanded the difference between those who are active COVID patients and the recovered persons (7,00,086) by 3,09,627. 22,664 COVID patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.62%.

Medical attention is being provided to all the 3,90,459 active cases, in hospitals and home isolation.

