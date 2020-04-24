More than 200 Iran pilgrims return to their homes in Kargil, Leh, Kashmir from Jodhpur Quarantine centre

In a special Indian Airforce Aircraft pilgrims belong to Kargil and Leh district and couple of others belong to Kashmir as well have reached in Leh.

On arrival the Ladakh Health Department in coordination with the Army has screened all the pilgrims. Kargil district pilgrims were sent to Kargil in nine buses in a special convoy. All the returnees will be sent for institutional quarantine.

Leh district officials have verified details of returnees while under the supervision of Leh CMO Dr. Motup Dorje health department completed the screening formalities.

Many aged pilgrims and women were emotional on coming back home. They thanked the Government machinery for bringing them back to homes and for the care all these months.