More than 18500 crore rupees released under PM-KISAN during lockdown; 9 crore 25 lakh families benefited

The Ministry said, in Rabi Marketing Season 2020-21, a total of over 277.38 Lakh Metric Tonne wheat has arrived in Food Corporation of India out of which around 269 Lakh Metric Tonne was purchased.

It also said, in Rabi season 2020-21, a total of 3208 designated procurement centers for Rabi pulses and oil seeds are available in eleven States.

It also said, 3.17 Lakh Metriic Tonnes Gram has been procured from 9 States, 3.67 Lakh Metric Tonnes Mustard from five States and 1.86 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Toor from eight States.