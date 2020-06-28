In a tweet, he said, 4,504 people have returned to India on Saturday on Vande Bharat Flights which is one of the largest and successful evacuation missions undertaken in recent times.
Vande Bharat Mission launched by the government with an aim to bring back home stranded Indians from many countries due to Covid-19 pandemic.
More than 1,47,000 Indians brought back from various countries under Vande Bharat Mission
In a tweet, he said, 4,504 people have returned to India on Saturday on Vande Bharat Flights which is one of the largest and successful evacuation missions undertaken in recent times.