More than 11 lakh MSMEs register on new online system

The Ministry of MSME had revised the definition of MSMEs and process of registration with effect from 1st July this year. This portal is seamlessly integrated with CBDT and GST networks as also with the Government e-Marketplace, GeM.

The Ministry said, seven lakh 98 thousand enterprises are owned by entrepreneurs who are men, whereas one lakh 73 thousand enterprises are owned by women entrepreneurs. It said, three lakh 72 thousand enterprises have registered under the Manufacturing category whereas six lakh 31 thousand enterprises under the Service sector.

Besides, more than 11 thousand enterprises are owned by Divyangjan entrepreneurs.