More than 11 lakh COVID-19 tests done on average every day in past six weeks: Govt

With daily capacity of 15 lakh tests, more than 11 lakh tests were done on an average every day in the past six weeks. The Ministry said, such comprehensive testing leads to early identification, quick isolation, timely hospitalisation and effective treatment of COVID19 cases. It said, these eventually result in decreased Positivity Rate and low Fatality Rate.