More than 10,91,000 COVID samples tested across country in last 24 hours

With a cumulative testing figure of around 5,51,89,226, India continues to be one of the countries conducting highest daily testings.

Starting from just one testing lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune in January this year, the country today has 1,705 labs including 1,049 government while remaining 656 labs in the private sector. Average daily testing has witnessed an increase of over 3.2 times in a span of two months. It stands at over a million tests in the current week.

Tests done per million of the population has risen nearly 6 times in a span of 2 months and currently stands at nearly 37 thousand per million of the population.



Despite increase in testing the positivity rate remains less than 8.5 per cent. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have recorded a positivity rate even lower than 5 per cent.