More than 1 crore face masks made by SHGs across country under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana

This has been done under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission flagship scheme of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. It shows relentless effort, positive energy and united resolve of SHGs to fight Covid-19.

Shubhangi Chandrakant Dhaygude, President of Samrudhhi Area Level Federation collects orders through phone and stitches masks at her home in Titwala, Maharashtra. She says that the Federation has made 50 thousand masks and 45 more women are involved in making masks with her.

Runjhun Self Help Group from Nagaon, Assam is preparing masks using traditional Assamese cloth – Gamocha.

Members of Prayas Self Help Group in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir are also making tricolour masks.

