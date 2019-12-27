More than 1 cr houses sanctioned under PM Awas Yojana (Urban)

Briefing media in New Delhi, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri informed that one crore houses have already been sanctioned out of a validated demand of 1.12 crore houses in urban areas.

He said a total of 57 lakh houses are in various stages of construction of which, nearly 30 Lakh houses have been completed. PMAY (U) is one of the largest affordable housing programmes in the world.

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra informed that the Mission has covered a range of social groups.

This comprises of around 5.8 lakh senior citizens, 2 lakh construction workers, 1.5 lakh domestic workers, and 1.5 lakh artisans.

He said empowerment of women is an inbuilt design of the scheme where the ownership of the house is in the name of the female head of household or in the joint name.

Our correspondent reports that the implementation of PMAY (U) has induced a remarkable investment in the housing sector, especially in the affordable housing segment.

The houses sanctioned so far under the Mission involve an investment of about 5.70 lakh crore rupees with central assistance of 1.6 lakh crore rupees.

The Central government is contributing one lakh to 2.67 lakh rupees for each house under different verticals of the scheme. As on date, nearly 60,000 crore rupees of central assistance has already been released.

