More corona survivors than patients in India; Recovery rate improves to 48.88 pct

The Health Ministry said, one lakh 35 thousand 205 patients have recovered and the total number of active cases is one lakh 33 thousand 632. The recovery rate now stands at 48.88 per cent. In the last 24 hours, as many as five thousand 991 patients were cured of COVID-19.

The Ministry said, Central Teams are being deputed to provide technical support and handhold to the State Health Departments and Municipal Health Officials to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19 in six cities. These cities are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru. The teams will undertake visit to these cities within the next one week to review public health measures being undertaken for COVID-19.

The teams will submit a daily report of activities undertaken to the State Health Department and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. They will inform them regarding any issue of urgent importance and also submit a report of its observations and suggestions before concluding the visit.