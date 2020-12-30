Moon Goo Chin, Corporate Vice President & Head, CE Business Speaks on Powering Digital India

As we complete 25 years in India and come up with a vision of Powering Digital India, here is a message from Moon Goo Chin, Corporate Vice President & Head, CE Business, Samsung India on Powering Digital India for Samsung’s consumers, partners and employees across the country, who have walked with us in this journey of 25 successful years.

“I love India. Its chaos. Its sounds. Its speed. Its diversity. Especially Bollywood. It is now part of my DNA. Since I came here two years ago, I have watched many Hindi films, from Sholay to 3 Idiots to the recent Ludo, and every time I have loved this wonderful nation a little more. I also love India’s temples – the mesmerising Meenakshi temple and the spectacular Ajanta & Ellora. The beauty of India lies in its history and culture. Samsung is a part of this culture. A part of India’s past, present and future. Completing 25 years really is a testimony to the love we get from our consumers. We will continue to do everything for you. We now bring to you our new vision, Powering Digital India,” said Mr. Moon Goo Chin, Corporate Vice President & Head, CE Business, Samsung India

