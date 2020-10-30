Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto the month of September, 2020 for the Financial Year 2020-21 | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto the month of September, 2020 for the Financial Year 2020-21

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of September, 2020 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received ₹5,65,417 crore (25.18% of corresponding BE 2020-21 of Total Receipts) upto September, 2020 comprising ₹ 4,58,508 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹92,274 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹14,635 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts. Non-Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (₹8,854 crore) and Disinvestment proceeds (₹5,781crore).

₹2,59,941 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is ₹51,277 crore lower than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is ₹14,79,410 crore (48.63% of corresponding BE 2020-21), out of which ₹13,13,574 crore is on Revenue Account and ₹165,836 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, ₹3,05,652 crore is on account of Interest Payments and ₹1,56,210 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.