Monthly Review of Accounts of Union Government of India upto the month of May 2020 for the Financial Year 2020-21

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of May 2020 has been consolidated and reports published. The highlights are given below:-

The Government of India has received Rs.45,498 crore (2.03% of corresponding BE 2020-21 of Total Receipts) upto May 2020 comprising Rs. 33,850 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 10,817 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs.831 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs. 831 crore). Rs. 92,077 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs. 7,010 crore lower than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs. 5,11,841 crore (16.82% of corresponding BE 2020-21), out of which Rs. 4,56,635 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs. 55,206 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs.78,265 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs.67,469 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.